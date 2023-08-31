Assam Cabinet Meeting: Freedom Movement Park, Lachit Maidam & Other Key Points

The key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting are:

Timely promotion to experienced employees of Assam Secretariat

Relaxation of educational qualification for HS-qualified Senior Grade Computer Operators who are otherwise eligible for promotion to the post of Junior Administrative Assistant in Assam Secretariat.

This will ensure that 21 Senior Grade Computer Operators who have passed their HS will be eligible for promotion to the post of Jr. AA, since they joined service before 2012 when a graduate degree was not required for the post of Jr. AA.