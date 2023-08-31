Assam Cabinet Meeting: Freedom Movement Park, Lachit Maidam & Other Key Points

The Assam Government has decided to commemorate freedom fighters with the construction of "Freedom Movement Park" at Jorhat jail in Assam's Jorhat. Apart from that, approval for the project "Lachit Maidam - Memorial and Cultural Complex" at Lahdoigarh in Jorhat in honour of Bir Lachit Borphukan was also given during the state government's cabinet meeting on Thursday.
Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting at Dispur in Guwahati, Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that discussions were held on Charaideo Maidam getting a UNESCO World Heritage Site location.
There were several important decisions taken during the cabinet meeting held today including timely promotion of experienced employees of Assam Secretariat, easing OBC certificate issuance for the Ahom Community, new commissionerate for Guwahati Police, redevelopment of places of cultural significance, etc.
The key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting are:
Timely promotion to experienced employees of Assam Secretariat
Relaxation of educational qualification for HS-qualified Senior Grade Computer Operators who are otherwise eligible for promotion to the post of Junior Administrative Assistant in Assam Secretariat.
This will ensure that 21 Senior Grade Computer Operators who have passed their HS will be eligible for promotion to the post of Jr. AA, since they joined service before 2012 when a graduate degree was not required for the post of Jr. AA.
Easing OBC Certificate Issuance for the Ahom Community
Authorisation of the President/Secretary, Tai Ahom Welfare Society, Assam (TAWSA) and its District Committees to identify persons belonging to the Ahom Community for submission to the DC concerned to assist in issue of OBC Certificates.
New Commissionerate for Guwahati Police
Revised Administrative Approval for the project "New Building of Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati" amounting to 110.98 crore.
Redevelopment of places of cultural significance
Revised Administrative Approval for the project - "Development of Batadrava Than as Cultural and Tourist Destination at Batadrava, Nagaon (Phase-II)" amounting to Rs 114.22 crore.
Ensuring Quality of Life for Police Personnel
Revised Administrative Approval for the project - "Redevelopment of Assam Police Reserve Campus in Guwahati" for Rs 605.95 crore.
Commemorating freedom fighters
Revised Administrative Approval for the project "Freedom Movement Park at Jorhat Jail, Jorhat" amounting to 158.81 crore.
In honour of Bir Lachit Barpukhan
Revised Administrative Approval for the project "LACHIT MAIDAM-Memorial & Cultural Complex at Lahdoigarh, Jorhat, Assam" amounting to Rs 214.96 crore.
Tribute to the martyrs of the Battle of Alaboi
Revised Administrative Approval for the project "Construction of Alaboi Ron Smriti Kshetra in Kamrup District "amounting to Rs 155.75 crore.
Timely delivery of foodgrains to NFSA beneficiaries
Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Allocation, Lifting, Transportation, Distribution of Commodities under NFSA, 2013 and Inspection of Fair Price Shops/Gaon Panchayat Samabay Samiti/WCSS/LAMPS.
This SOP is being introduced to streamline PDS system and ensure timely and transparent delivery of foodgrains to NFSA beneficiaries.
Anna Seva Saptah will be observed from 10th to 16th of every month, to ensure completion of free rice delivery within that week.
Enhancing irrigation potential
Approval to raising of loan amounting to 271.59 crore by Government of Assam from NABARD for Irrigation Projects sanctioned under RIDF-XXIX.
54 Minor Irrigation Projects across 21 districts will be covered, which will significantly improve the production of crops by increasing irrigation capacity and ensuring provision of round-the-year water supply to the field.
Powering the rural areas
Approval to release of Rs 112.63 crore towards Repayment of Principal and Interest for the Financial Year 2023-2024 to REC Ltd, for implementation of Rural Electrification works in Assam by APDCL.
This will ensure rural electrification works are carried out seamlessly.
Seamless mediation between disputed parties
The Assam Consumer Protection (Mediation) Rules, 2023 to ensure seamless mediation between disputed parties while maintaining the procedures of mediation cells.
Regulating Allied Health Science education sector
With a view to developing Nursing, Pharmacy and Allied Health Science education scenario in Assam and bringing them up to all India standards, approval has been granted to the Office Memorandum for Regulatory framework of the Nursing, Pharmacy and Allied Health Science Sectors in Assam.
Salient features:
Standardised procedure for new applications of Nursing, Pharmacy and Allied Health Science Courses.
Minimum Standard Requirement (MSR) based on suggestions of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS)/Task Force Committee regarding detailed norms for infrastructure, academics, teaching facilities, etc.
Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Pharmacy, Nursing and Allied Health Science courses to be conducted by SSUHS for admission to all Government and Private Institutions (including those affiliated to Private Universities/ Deemed to be Universities).
Competency-Based Curriculum to be introduced including English Communication, foreign language, ethics, etc. by SSUHS.
Continuous Education Programs: To be implemented with credit points for participants by SSUHS.
Pre-Registration Internship: Compulsory 1-year internship for B.Sc Nursing and GNM students. For Allied Health Sciences and Pharmacy students, the duration and requirements of the internship will be determined by Govt. and SSUHS in consonance with the norms set by the respective councils.
Stipend: Government to provide stipend as notified to eligible Nursing students from Government Institutes.
Exit Examination: SSUHS to conduct Exit Exams for students who have completed Nursing/Pharmacy/ Allied Health Science course from institutes not affiliated to SSUHS for qualifying to register under respective State Councils of Assam.
Registration Renewal: A provision to be made for renewal every 5 years for registration of nurses, pharmacists, and paramedical technicians.
This will ensure the implementation of uniform rules for both government and private institutions offering Allied Health Science, Pharmacy, and Nursing courses, thereby standardising and maintaining a high level of quality in healthcare education.