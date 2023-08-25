List of Important Decisions Taken on 100th Assam Cabinet Meeting | Read Here

List of cabinet decisions are as follows:

· The state cabinet has approved to the Assam Electronic (Semi Conductor, etc) policy 2023

· Approval to amendment of Assam Land and Revenue Service Rules, 2015

· Approval to Assam Mobility of Employees of State Government and Other Established (for Optimum Utilization of Available Manpower for Efficiency) Bill, 2023

· Approval to lease agreement with Jenipro Hotels Pvt. Ltd to augment tourism potential in Kaziranga National Park and generate employment for local youth.

· Approval to amendment of Rule 3 of schedule-I of the Assam Elementary Education (Provincialization) Rules 1977

· Approval to install 2,000 CCTV cameras across Guwahati

· Approval to implementation of most outstanding district initiative (MODI)

· Approval to amendment of Rule-26 of the ALRR, 1866 (Part-II Rules)

· Approval to amendment of the Assam Factories (Amendment) Rules, 2023

· Approval to an MoU between Assam Police and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU)

· Approval to State Contribution of Rs 950 per month for all beneficiaries under Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 2.0

· Approval to conduct Sanskritik Mahasangram

· Approval to the draft Assam Rules of Executive Business, 2023 and repeal of Assam Rules of Executive Business, 1968

· Approval to payment of Mobilization Advance for implementation of works under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for FY 2023-24