List of Important Decisions Taken on 100th Assam Cabinet Meeting | Read Here

On Friday, the Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, convened its 100th cabinet meeting in 2.5 years, setting a benchmark.
On Friday, the Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, convened its 100th cabinet meeting in 2.5 years, setting a benchmark.

The state government also held its longest cabinet meeting today, which lasted from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

List of cabinet decisions are as follows:

·         The state cabinet has approved to the Assam Electronic (Semi Conductor, etc) policy 2023

·         Approval to amendment of Assam Land and Revenue Service Rules, 2015

·         Approval to Assam Mobility of Employees of State Government and Other Established (for Optimum Utilization of Available Manpower for Efficiency) Bill, 2023

·         Approval to lease agreement with Jenipro Hotels Pvt. Ltd to augment tourism potential in Kaziranga National Park and generate employment for local youth.

·         Approval to amendment of Rule 3 of schedule-I of the Assam Elementary Education (Provincialization) Rules 1977

·         Approval to install 2,000 CCTV cameras across Guwahati

·         Approval to implementation of most outstanding district initiative (MODI)

·         Approval to amendment of Rule-26 of the ALRR, 1866 (Part-II Rules)

·         Approval to amendment of the Assam Factories (Amendment) Rules, 2023

·         Approval to an MoU between Assam Police and National Forensic  Sciences University (NFSU)

·         Approval to State Contribution of Rs 950 per month for all beneficiaries under Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 2.0

·         Approval to conduct Sanskritik Mahasangram

·         Approval to the draft Assam Rules of Executive Business, 2023 and repeal of Assam Rules of Executive Business, 1968

·         Approval to payment of Mobilization Advance  for implementation of works under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for FY 2023-24

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam government
Assam cabinet meeting

