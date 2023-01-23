Assam Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions

A number of key decisions were taken at the weekly Assam cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur on Monday.

Decisions regarding child marriage, reduction of IMR & MMR, promoting police personnel permanently injured in the line of duty, recognition to services of contractual teachers, creating centres for sporting excellence, etc. were taken in the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Key decisions -

Preventing Child Marriage

To reduce Infant Mortality Rate & Maternal Mortality Rate and prevent child marriages in rural areas, all 2,197 Gram Panchayat Secretaries to be designated as 'Child Marriage Prevention (Prohibition) Officers' under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006

These officers will lodge FIR under POCSO Act in cases where the age of the bride is under 14 years and under The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 in cases where the bride is between 14 years to 18 years

Recognising Valour of Police Personnel

In recognition of their valour & sacrifice, non-Gazetted police personnel from both Unarmed Branchand Armed Branch who are permanently injured in the line of duty (bomb or bullet injury) exempted from undergoing mandatory Pre-Promotion Cadre Course for their promotion

Approval to Office Memorandum empowering Director General of Police, Assam to effect promotion of such non-gazetted police personnel

Expanding Training Facilities of ITls

Govtland/unused building to be availed for setting up ITls on PPP mode in unserved areas

Scholarship provision under SOPD-G for students of it is under Private/PPP/IMC as support for admission fee

Common Platform for Skill Initiatives

A common platform to be created for convergence of skill development initiatives, with Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) as its Nodal Agency for all skilling activities in Assam

Srimanta Sankardev Chair at JNU

Srimanta Sankardev Chair to be established at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi to encourage study and research outside Assam on Srimanta Sankardev and the State's Bhakti Movement

Centres for Sporting Excellence

To maximize State's sporting potential through sports science, High Performance Sports Training & Rehabilitation Centres to be set up in Guwahati & Jorhat at an estimated cost of 23.78 each

The centres to incur an annual operational cost of approx Rs 2.49 crore each

Annual Increment for Casual Workers

Grant of 3 percent Annual Increment to Muster Roll/work charged/casual and similarly placed workers, as is being provided to all State Government employees.

The first such annual increment will be provided on April 1, 2023

Tribute to Martyrs

To pay homage to martyrs, 19 March 2023 has been approved as the day of visit by Hon'ble Governor, Chief Minister & senior officials of the State to National War Memorial (NWM),New Delhi.

Additional Infrastructure in Schools

A loan of Rs 101 crores to be raised from NABARD for 1,631 projects sanctioned under RIDF-XXVlll for additional infrastructure in elementary school project for Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts

Sanctioned projects include 1,573 Additional Classrooms (estimated cost - Rs 100 cr) and 58 Boys' Toilets (98.8lakh)

Halting Arbitrary Leasing of Sports Infra

For proper management of public sports infrastructure and halt arbitrary leasing, obtaining Cabinet approval for leasing/renting properties under Sports Authority of Assam and Board of Sports of Assam's control now made mandatory

Pre and Post Construction of Asom Mala Roads

Approval to estimate for pre-construction activities including land acquisition for road improvement and upgradation works of NIDA under Asom Mala SOPD 2022-23 along with post-construction five-year performance-

Recognising Services of Contractual Teachers

In recognition of their exceptional service, approval to performance­based regularization of Contractual Teachers under SSA and State Pool Teachers, whose services enabled their schools to secure Grade A+ in Gunotsav 2022 and consecutively for 2 years with effect from Gunotsav 2022

Managing Sports Complexes

For their better management & development, approval to management and control of sports infrastructure under Sports Authority of Assam (SAA) and Board of Sports of Assam (provided these are not managed by any sports association)