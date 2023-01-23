Shah Rukh Khan Texted Me Saying That He Wanted to Talk: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had messaged him requesting for a phone call.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Assam CM said, "Shah Rukh Khan sent me a message introducing himself and saying that he wanted to talk to me."

Sarma said he assured the superstar that there won't be any disturbance in the state around the release of his film.

"I had many requests for phone calls, so after completing my queues, we spoke at 2 am. He had messaged me at 7.40 pm asking to speak on the phone. He said that some problems have taken place regarding his film's release. I asked the name of his film, to which he replied it was 'Pathaan'. Then, I told him that there would not be any disturbance over the film in the state," CM Sarma further said.