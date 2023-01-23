Shah Rukh Khan Texted Me Saying That He Wanted to Talk: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had messaged him requesting for a phone call.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Assam CM said, "Shah Rukh Khan sent me a message introducing himself and saying that he wanted to talk to me."
Sarma said he assured the superstar that there won't be any disturbance in the state around the release of his film.
"I had many requests for phone calls, so after completing my queues, we spoke at 2 am. He had messaged me at 7.40 pm asking to speak on the phone. He said that some problems have taken place regarding his film's release. I asked the name of his film, to which he replied it was 'Pathaan'. Then, I told him that there would not be any disturbance over the film in the state," CM Sarma further said.
He added that he does not have much interest in movies and there are more burning issues that require his attention.
"I am not much interested in movies and only know film stars from my boyhood. I didn't know Shah Rukh Khan. I saw that our phone call was trending on social media. So many 'Pathaans' come and go, we have more burning issues to care about,"CM Sarma said.
This comes a day after Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he had assured the Bollywood superstar over the phone that the Assam Government will ensure that no untoward incidents would occur during the release of his film 'Pathaan' in the state.
The phone call on Sunday comes after the Assam CM refused to recognize Shah Rukh Khan at a press conference after being questioned about the unruly incident at a movie theatre in Guwahati’s Narengi where members of Bajrang Dal tore down posters of the upcoming film Pathaan and burnt them.
At a press conference on Saturday, CM Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans? I have not heard about any movie by the name of 'Pathaan' and neither do I have any time for it.”