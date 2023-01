The Assam cabinet on Monday took a slew of key decisions on their weekly meeting held at Dibrugarh.

Decisions related to Floriculture Mission, investment in power sector, new Raj Bhavan, linking Pandu Port with NH-27, uplift of police stations, etc. were taken in the meeting today.

The meeting was chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Details below -