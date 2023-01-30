IIT-Guwahati To Prepare ‘Annotated Atlas’ For Assam Heritage Sites

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) in association with the State Innovation & Transformation Aayog (SITA) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on Monday to prepare an annotated atlas of the heritage sites of Assam.

The agreement was inked in the presence of vice chairman, Ramen Deka, at his office chamber at Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

The project entitled “Annotated Atlas of the Heritage sites of Assam: Using GIS” will be implemented by IIT, Guwahati incorporating with Heritage Conservation of Assam.

It was signed by chief executive officer (CEO) M.S Manivannan on behalf of SITA, and head of the department of humanities and social sciences, IIT-Guwahati, Sukanya Sharma on behalf of IIT-G.

The implementing agency, IIT-Guwahati, along with its partner, Heritage Conservation Society of Assam, will be working through the project to prepare an annotated atlas of the heritage sites of Assam to make a visual presentation of the cultural profile of Assam.

“Digitised maps will be produced by using QR codes. The data can be uploaded in the public domain,” an official statement said.