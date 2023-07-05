Assam Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Inside

The Assam Government has decided to allot scooters to meritorious girl students who secured more than 60 percent in the recently concluded Higher Secondary examination. On the other hand, the cut-off for boys is 75 percent and more.
This was one of the important decisions among several key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The key cabinet decisions taken today are as follows:
Scooters for meritorious students
Scooter to be provided to girl students who secured 60% and above in recently concluded Higher Secondary exams. For boy students, the cut-off will be 75% and above
Bicycles for Class IX students
Rs 167 Crore approved for distribution of 3.78 lakh bicycles amongst the students of Class 9 studying in Govt and Provincialised schools
Extension of Orunodoi benefits
7 lakh additional beneficiaries to be covered under Orunodol scheme, who will be provided *1,250 per month from 10 September 2023
National Games in Assam
Approval to a request to the Indian Olympic Association to allow Assam to host National Games in either the year 2025 or 2027
Equitable representation of backward communities
* Increase in reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs)/More Other Backward Classes (MOBCS) in professional courses under Assam Agricultural University from 15% to 27%
* Reservation of seats for OBC/MOBC communities has been done community wise, namely - Tea Tribe. Moran, Matak, Tai-Ahom, Chutia, and Koch Rajbongshi in view of the increase in reservation for OBCS/MOBCS in professional courses under AAU from academic session 2023-24
Reservation
Tea Garden Labour Community- 8
Moran- 3
Matak- 3
Koch Rajbongshi- 6
Tai Ahom- 4
Chutia- 4
Reservation of seats
Reservation of seats for allocation to 6 communities, namely Tai Ahom. Chutia. Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes, within 27% OBC/MOBC reservation, in BSc/GNM/ANM training courses in 24 Govt GNM training schools, 18 ANM training schools and 3 BSc Nursing schools
Smoothening MSME Setup
* Approval to the Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment & Operation) Rules, 2023
* The proposed Rules will exempt MSMEs from certain approvals and inspections, required for establishment and operation in the State for 3 years
* Instead, an MSME in Assam can now start operation upon receipt of an 'Acknowledgement Certificate' from the State nodal agency by submitting the 'Declaration of Intent'
Expanding food security net
* Approval to the draft of amended Assam Food Security Rules, 2022 under the National Food Security Act, 2013
* The proposed amendment provides for enhancement of income criteria from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh to enable more deserving families to apply for new ration cards under NFSA.
Streamlining management of SMCs
* Approval for substitute School Management Committee (SMC) members as per RTE Act, 2009 of The Right to Children for Free and Compulsory Education Rule, 2011, as amended in 2017
* Accordingly, following members will be inducted into the SMCS:
1) One elected member from Panchayati Raj Institutions and Village Council Development Committees in case of 6th Scheduled areas and Urban local from the area where the school is located
2) One member from among the teachers of the school
3) Two members are to be nominated by the Alumni Association of the school