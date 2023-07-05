Assam Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Inside

Smoothening MSME Setup

* Approval to the Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment & Operation) Rules, 2023

* The proposed Rules will exempt MSMEs from certain approvals and inspections, required for establishment and operation in the State for 3 years

* Instead, an MSME in Assam can now start operation upon receipt of an 'Acknowledgement Certificate' from the State nodal agency by submitting the 'Declaration of Intent'

Expanding food security net

* Approval to the draft of amended Assam Food Security Rules, 2022 under the National Food Security Act, 2013

* The proposed amendment provides for enhancement of income criteria from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh to enable more deserving families to apply for new ration cards under NFSA.

Streamlining management of SMCs

* Approval for substitute School Management Committee (SMC) members as per RTE Act, 2009 of The Right to Children for Free and Compulsory Education Rule, 2011, as amended in 2017

* Accordingly, following members will be inducted into the SMCS:

1) One elected member from Panchayati Raj Institutions and Village Council Development Committees in case of 6th Scheduled areas and Urban local from the area where the school is located

2) One member from among the teachers of the school

3) Two members are to be nominated by the Alumni Association of the school