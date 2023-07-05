Assam Govt Approves Procurement of Bicycles for Over 3 Lakh Class IX Students

The Assam Government has approved the procurement of bicycles for 3,78,000 students of Class IX of 4,372 government and provincialized schools across the state.
This was one of the important decisions taken in the cabinet meeting of the state government held in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The state government has sanctioned Rs.167.95 crores for procuring the bicycles through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.
Informing this, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter and wrote, “Cabinet has approved the procurement of Bicycles for 3,78,000 students of Class-IX, boys and girls, of 4372 Govt and Provincialised Schools. Rs.167.95 Crore has been sanctioned. The Bicycles are being procured through @GeM_India portal.”
Meanwhile, in another important decision, the cabinet also approved introducing a School Rule Book for the systematic management of schools. There are 26 areas with specific guidelines or rules for the day-to-day management of our schools.
Further, the cabinet approved the amendment of Assam Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules to authorize the Alumni Association to nominate two members to the SMC. This will empower the former students and local elected bodies to play an important role in managing Primary Schools.