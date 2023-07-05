Assam Govt Approves Procurement of Bicycles for Over 3 Lakh Class IX Students

Meanwhile, in another important decision, the cabinet also approved introducing a School Rule Book for the systematic management of schools. There are 26 areas with specific guidelines or rules for the day-to-day management of our schools.

Further, the cabinet approved the amendment of Assam Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules to authorize the Alumni Association to nominate two members to the SMC. This will empower the former students and local elected bodies to play an important role in managing Primary Schools.