Assam Cabinet Ministers To Camp In Flood-Affected Districts

Amid the worsening flood situation in Assam, the state cabinet assigned ministers to visit and camp in the affected districts for three days starting July 4 to assess the situation closely and provide necessary support to the people.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that before August 15, the state government will ensure that the necessary relief measures reach every flood-affected district.
He said, "The effect of the second wave of floods in Assam would come down if there is no rainfall for the next two days. However, taking into account the pattern witnessed in previous years, a third wave usually comes in the month of July. Today in the cabinet meeting, we decided to ensure that all necessary relief measures are made available to every victim in flood affected districts."
"For this, we have decided that ministers of the cabinet will stay in the flood-affected districts and assess the situation from the ground-level. They will also ensure that all the support reaches the affected people," said Sarma while addressing the media.
According to the chief minister, the following ministers have been tasked to visit the flood-affected regions of Assam:
The Barak valley in Assam remains one of the worst-hit by the floods with severe flooding witnessed in Karimganj and Hailakandi districts. As such, a team of cabinet ministers will visit the region in the next week, while the chief minister himself will visit and camp in the region for three to four days in July.
Furthermore, Sarma said that he will shortly hold a discussion over video conferencing with the district commissioners of all districts regarding the decisions taken during the cabinet meeting.