"Flood Situation Should Improve In A Week", Says Assam CM

CM Sarma said, “Water levels have receded considerably. We are working round the clock to provide relief to the flood-affected people. We are also working overnight to see that no major embankments are breached. If we are able to contain the matter and there is no further breach in embankments, then I think we will be able to come out of the situation within a week.”