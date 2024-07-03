"Flood Situation Should Improve In A Week", Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that the flood situation in the state would improve in a week provided there are no further breach in embankments.
Speaking to media persons while accessing the flood situation in Kamrup district on Wednesday, CM Sarma said that the authorities are working round the clock to provide relief to the flood affected people.
The administration is also working overnight to see that no major embankments are breached, the Chief Minister said.
CM Sarma said, “Water levels have receded considerably. We are working round the clock to provide relief to the flood-affected people. We are also working overnight to see that no major embankments are breached. If we are able to contain the matter and there is no further breach in embankments, then I think we will be able to come out of the situation within a week.”
Earlier today, Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Garal Bhattapara village in Burha Ghat, Kamrup district to assess the conditions of the flood-affected residents. He also took stock of the flood situation in Rani Chapori, an area where a significant number of indigenous people have long been engaged in agriculture and livestock rearing.
Moreover, CM Sarma visited the Dharapur Jengrabari sluice gate, which connects Garigaon and Dharapur, where several nearby areas have sustained significant damage due to the recent floods.
He directed that all necessary measures be implemented, with the Department of Water Resources undertaking essential repair work to temporarily manage the situation. He further assured people of all necessary assistance from the administration.