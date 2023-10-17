Assam Cabinet Ministers to Visit Villages From Dec 25 to Jan 10

The date of relinquishment of services for all Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in mini AWCs will be April 30 of the year on or just after completion of 60 years of age, and their services shall be discontinued accordingly. For instance, Anganwadi Workers with dates of birth between May 2, 1964 and May 1, 1965, (both dates inclusive) will relinquish their services on April 30, 2025