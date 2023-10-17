Assam Cabinet Ministers to Visit Villages From Dec 25 to Jan 10

The Assam cabinet ministers will visit all villages in the state from December 25, 2023, to January 10, 2024. The decision was made in a weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Addressing the media personnel after the cabinet meeting, state Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “The cabinet ministers will visit all the villages in the state from December 25 to January 10 for which five zones have been created.”
All Cabinet Ministers will stay for five days and five nights at a particular village during those days. The five villages will be chosen from five different zones. During their stay, the ministers will assess practical implementation of welfare schemes, including level of saturation achieved in such schemes.
The minister further informed that the cabinet has decided to provide a financial aid of Rs. 10,000 to three-year-old Durga Puja committees. This aid will be provided to as many as 6,953 puja committees in the state adding that, “we are also considering about providing financial assistance to Raas Organizing Committees.”
Furthermore, the government advocates will be able to avail the benefits of government facilities i.e., they will enjoy the facilities like that of a government employee.
The cabinet further took the following key decisions:
Foundation stones to be laid for 400 new buildings of high and higher secondary schools. Of these, 100 will be completely new schools in tea garden areas
For renovation of building of old schools, Rs. 7 crore will be allocated to each school
Foundation stones to be laid from 25 December 2023 to 10 January 2024
Settlement of land in favour of 123 indigenous, landless families (105 families of Charaideo and 18 families of Darrang) for homestead purposes in urban areas under Mission Basundhara 2.0
The offer of settlements have already been issued to more than 55,000 landless families after approval from respective district SDLACs and oversight by Guardian Ministers
The following holiday list if 2024 for state government employees have been approved:
Gazetted- 36 days
Restricted- 30 days
Half- 2 days
DCs allowed to declare any 1 day which may be of local significance as Local Holiday, except in Kamrup (Metro) District
General Administration Department also allowed to declare 2 days as Local Holiday in Kamrup (Metro) District
To strengthen its financial health, outstanding loan amount of Rs. 54 crore and outstanding interest of Rs. 10.92 crores as on March 31, 2023, of Assam Financial Corporation (AFC) to be converted towards equity capital of the corporation
This will help reduce the gap in equity capital base of the Corporation and enable it to continue its lending operations in various sectors like MSME, Microfinance, Tourism, Healthcare, Manufacturing, etc, and attain self-sustainability in due course
Opt-In and Opt-Out options for Non Practising Allowance (NPA) to be provided to doctors under Health Department once every five years of service length, w.e.f. January 1, 2024
NPA will be rolled out to all doctors working under the Health Department from the rank of M&HO-I to the rank of DHS
This will ensure that doctors are incentivized to provide high quality care to patients without having to worry about the financial implications of not being able to practice privately.
Administrative units (Circles, Division and Sub-Divisions) of Irrigation Department (excluding Sixth Schedule Areas) to be reoganised in line with the delimitation of Legislative Assembly Constituencies by the Election Commission of India
Uniform retirement date for Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers in mini Anganwadi Centres (AWCs)
The date of relinquishment of services for all Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in mini AWCs will be April 30 of the year on or just after completion of 60 years of age, and their services shall be discontinued accordingly. For instance, Anganwadi Workers with dates of birth between May 2, 1964 and May 1, 1965, (both dates inclusive) will relinquish their services on April 30, 2025
24-MW Karbi Langpi Middle-II Hydro Power Project to be implemented at revised project cost of Rs. 417.32 crore
This will help reduce power shortage and bridge the gap between demand and supply in the state to a certain extent through renewable power
It will also generate employment opportunities for 150 people during construction phase and 44 people during operation phase
Further, the project falls under small hydro category (below 25 MW) and, being a run-of-the-river type, it shall significantly reduce environmental impact and cause less damage to the ecology
To effectively utilize HPCL’s resources, investment of Rs. 758.75 crore made by Government of Assam under Grants-in-Aid towards acquisition of assets and payment of relief package to be converted as an equity investment by Government of Assam in AIDC
Limit of Authorised Share Capital of AIDC to be enhanced from existing Rs. 150 crore to Rs. 1,000 crore to accommodate the proposed investment of Government of Assam
This is to strengthen and empower AIDC as a premier industrial development corporation
A new cadre of Prosecution service to be created by framing an Assam State Prosecution Service Rules, 2023 to streamline the system of prosecution and increase conviction rates in the state
A regular cadre of Public Prosecutors, Additional Public Prosecutors, Special Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors with competitive pay-scales will be created by framing the Assam State Prosecution Service Rules
Those appointed will be regular Government servants and subject to all extant leave, conduct, travelling, discipline and appeal and fiscal rules
The creation of the Prosecution cadre will increase the synergy between prosecution and investigation teams, ensuring the success of the criminal justice system