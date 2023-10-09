Assam Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Inside

Cabinet meetings to be convened in following District Headquarters in November and December 2023, and January 2024

• November - Tinsukia

• December - North Lakhimpur

• January - Nagaon

For the cabinet meetings, the DCs have been advised to limit expenditure to Rs. 5 lakh and also informed not to undertake new repair works of Circuit Houses and Inspection Bungalows for the purpose of Cabinet meetings.