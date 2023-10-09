Assam Cabinet Meeting | Key Decisions Inside

During the weekly cabinet meeting, the Assam cabinet on Monday decided to convene their upcoming cabinet meetings for the month of November, December 2023 and January 2024 in three districts of the state.
• November - Tinsukia
• December - North Lakhimpur
• January - Nagaon
For the cabinet meetings, the DCs have been advised to limit expenditure to Rs. 5 lakh and also informed not to undertake new repair works of Circuit Houses and Inspection Bungalows for the purpose of Cabinet meetings.
Meanwhile, the other key cabinet decisions taken today are as follows:
Provision of funds to Sipajhar Municipal Board for initiating projects under 6th Assam State Finance Commission (ASFC) as well as under 15th Central Finance Commission (CFC) to ensure holistic urban growth and initiate development schemes in Sipajhar town.
Approval to revised draft notification for declaration of an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bherian-Boraian-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Tinsukia for a distance of 1 km around the wildlife sanctuary as per Supreme Court directive
Government of Assam to raise loan up to 950.43 crore from NABARD for projects sanctioned under RIDF-XXIX
The loan to be used to expedite upgrade of 90 rural roads and 4 rural bridges under PWD (Roads)
To complete construction of a new office building under Commissioner of Taxes, additional estimate of {11.91 cr for additional works approved
The new office will be a state-of-art 10-storey building fully equipped with modern-day facilities such as upgraded LAN, auditorium, conference hall, etc
Re-validation of the administrative approval issued for 100.61 crup to 31 March 2024
Land measuring 7 bigha, 2 katha, 10 lessa at Halowagaon revenue village under Kaziranga Mouza of Bokakhat Revenue Circle to be allotted for construction of Judicial Guest House in Kaziranga
The proposed Guest House will boost tourism sector and provide top-class hospitality to State Guests and Guests of Gauhati High Court in Kaziranga National Park
In-principle approval for new 1000-km road project "High Speed Economic Corridor" under Asom Mala for an estimated 3,000 cr.