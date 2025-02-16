Assam Cabinet Nod for Industrial Park, Energy Policy & Autonomous Council Reforms

The Assam Cabinet, in a meeting held on Sunday, approved several major decisions aimed at boosting industrialization, clean energy, and governance reforms in the state.

Mega Industrial Park in Morigaon

To accelerate industrial growth, the Cabinet sanctioned the allocation of 569 bighas in Morigaon Revenue Circle to the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Department for the establishment of a Mega Industrial Park.

Approval of Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2025

The Cabinet approved the Assam Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2025, aimed at making Assam a preferred investment destination in the renewable energy sector. The policy will promote solar, wind, small hydro, pumped storage projects, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen, biofuels, and EV systems, offering incentives for industries investing in Assam.

Boost to Clean Energy Initiatives

The Cabinet endorsed the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) Board’s decision to issue Letters of Acceptance for a 250 MW Solar Plant and Solar Park Common Infrastructure under the Mukhya Mantri Sauro Shakti Prokolpo.

Assam’s 8th National Park Approved

The Cabinet gave its nod to Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, covering 316.29 sq. km in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, aimed at conserving the region’s rich biodiversity.

Swami Vivekananda University in Chirang

A proposal to set up Swami Vivekananda University, a private institution in Chirang district, BTR, was also approved.

Increments for Ayurvedic Doctors

The Cabinet approved three PG increments for Ayurvedic doctors who have successfully completed a three-year postgraduate degree from institutions recognized by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

Amendments to Autonomous Council Acts

The Cabinet approved amendments to seven Autonomous Council Acts, including Mising AC, Rabha Hasong AC, Thengal Kachari AC, Sonowal Kachari AC, Deori AC, Bodo Kachari Welfare AC, and Tiwa AC Acts. Key changes include:

Provision for an Interim Committee or Authority to function beyond the General and Executive Council’s term if elections are delayed.

to function beyond the General and Executive Council’s term if elections are delayed. The Tiwa Autonomous Council (Amendment) Act, 2025 was also approved, increasing the number of elected members from 36 to 38.

