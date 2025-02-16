Week Before Advantage Assam 2.0, Crucial Meeting with AASU

The Assamese language will be made compulsory in all English-medium schools in the Brahmaputra Valley, while equal importance will be given to both Assamese and Bodo languages in Bodo-inhabited areas (BTR).

The decision was taken at a crucial meeting on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan, with representatives from AASU in attendance.

A week before the high-profile Advantage Assam 2.0, Sarma moved to keep AASU on board with his ambitious vision while pushing forward the implementation of key provisions of the Accord.

The meeting focused on 38 of the 52 recommendations in the Biplab Kumar Sharma report that fall within the state government’s purview. A follow-up discussion is scheduled before March 10 for the remaining 14.

The meeting, however, remained silent on job reservations for Indigenous people, a key recommendation of the Biplab Kumar Sharma committee report.

There was also no discussion on defining ‘indigenous people’ in the sectors where reservations were proposed, leaving ambiguity in one of the most crucial aspects of Clause 6 implementation.

In fact, there is no indication that the Assam Assembly budget session, which starts tomorrow, will discuss the Biplab Sharma committee report or take concrete steps to define indigenous people and implement the suggested measures.

Meanwhile, several significant decisions were taken to protect language, land, and culture. The government will set up new administrative blocks modelled after tribal belts, ensuring only Indigenous people have the right to buy and sell land in the state.

New land transaction rules will be formulated by September. A major cultural initiative will see the compilation and documentation of Assamese history, with the subject becoming mandatory up to Class 8 from 2026.

The State Language Act will be implemented in full force, with all government directives published in English and Assamese from Bohag Bihu (April 2025). Provisions will be made to translate central and state laws, notifications, and official documents into Assamese.

A fully functional, independent Directorate for State Language Implementation will be established, with strict penalties for violations.

Academic and cultural initiatives include the establishment of a chair in the Assamese Department at Assam University, Silchar, in the name of Lakhiram Bezbaruah, and another at Tezpur University in the name of Padmanath Gohain Baruah.

Multi-purpose cultural projects will be set up in every district to preserve the language and culture of 77 ethnic communities.

On land and agricultural reforms, a new survey will determine agricultural land boundaries, with strict measures to prevent agricultural land from being converted for non-agricultural use.

Non-agricultural land will also be surveyed and classified as industrial where necessary. To implement these measures, 2,000 new posts will be created for land administration.

Legal provisions will be introduced to safeguard satras, namghars, and other places of worship, with a separate board for the administration and preservation of satras. A new Land Tribunal will be set up to resolve land disputes.

The meeting marks a major push in implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, aimed at safeguarding the interests of indigenous people, but key unresolved issues continue to linger.

