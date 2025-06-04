Assam Cabinet Nod to Key FPO, Research, and BTR Schemes

The Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday approved a series of major policy decisions aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector, supporting research scholars, improving rural welfare, and enhancing police administration in the state.

To strengthen the Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) ecosystem in Assam, the Cabinet approved the operational guidelines for the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana. Under this scheme, 500 selected FPOs and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) will receive financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh each. The grant will be disbursed in two phases and two instalments, and will be utilised for various farm development activities to improve productivity and market access for farmers.

In the higher education sector, the Cabinet approved the Chief Minister’s Jiban Anuprerana Scheme to encourage and support research scholars enrolled in public institutions. As per the scheme, full-time research scholars pursuing studies in state and central universities will receive a one-time financial assistance of ₹25,000. Differently-abled (Divyang) research scholars will receive Rs 40,000. The scheme is aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere for academic research and innovation in Assam.

To ensure better implementation of rural development schemes, the Cabinet gave its nod to the issuance of financial sanction amounting to Rs 1,450 crore to the Mega Mission Society – Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana. The sanctioned amount will support the implementation of key schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA), Mukhya Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (MMMUA), paddy procurement programmes, Amrit Sarovar projects, and the establishment of milk processing plants in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Dhemaji districts.

In a separate decision concerning the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Cabinet approved a financial sanction of Rs 843 crore for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for the financial year 2025–26. The sanctioned amount is expected to support various developmental initiatives in the region and accelerate its overall growth.

Additionally, to improve administrative efficiency within the Assam Police, the Cabinet approved the re-designation of 35 existing posts of Superintendent of Police (SP) in various districts to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). This restructuring is expected to bring greater clarity to the command structure, especially following the creation of several co-districts, and enhance law enforcement leadership across the state.