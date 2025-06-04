Bhupen Borah Will Face More Humiliation Till April, Claims Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah is set to face further political humiliation in the coming months. Speaking to reporters, Sarma also launched a blistering attack on the Congress party and its leadership, accusing them of internal betrayal, misplaced priorities, and even sympathies toward Pakistan.

Advertisment

“Whether Bhupen Borah joins the BJP or not is his personal decision. But I can predict this much—he will face more humiliation till April,” the Chief Minister said. He claimed that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, during a recent meeting, attempted to pacify Borah by drawing a parallel with his own political journey in Karnataka. “Kharge told him that though he was the Congress president in Karnataka, it was Krishna who became Chief Minister. It was a subtle message—that even if you are the state president, you may not be CM,” Sarma added.

He further blamed the Congress party's loss in Jorhat for Borah’s political decline. “It was the defeat in Jorhat that ruined Bhupen Borah’s image. That result pushed him into a corner,” he said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that despite repeated failures, the Congress continues to mislead Borah with hollow promises. “Even after losing the Panchayat elections, Congress is still dangling the CM carrot in front of Bhupen Borah. That’s what the Congress party is known for—false assurances and internal sabotage,” he added.

In a broader critique of the Congress party, Sarma said, “The party's top leadership is pro-Pakistani. Just listen to what a senior Congress leader said yesterday in Madhya Pradesh. Even during the India-Pakistan conflict, their stand was questionable.”

Sarma also contrasted his political journey with that of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. “There’s a big difference between me and Gaurav Gogoi. I have no foreign relatives. My father wasn’t a Chief Minister. I reached this stage through sheer struggle, not inheritance.”

He stressed that the BJP enjoys widespread support in Assam due to its development-oriented governance. Citing the Rs 4,000 crore road infrastructure project in Dima Hasao and the upcoming university in Gohpur, Sarma said, “Who wouldn’t vote for BJP after such massive development works?”

Sarma criticised select media outlets for what he called a disconnect from ground realities. “A couple of newspapers and TV channels in Guwahati may try to build their own narratives, but that doesn’t change what people actually want,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also revealed that the state has identified a massive social media manipulation campaign operated from outside the country. “Fake accounts run from Bangladesh and Pakistan are being used to influence public opinion in Assam. Call centres have been set up in Kolkata to run these networks. Around 2,000 suspicious accounts have been handed over to the Special Branch for investigation,” he informed.

Ending his remarks, Sarma said, “I am working for the people of Assam, not for a handful of newspaper owners. All attempts to distance the people from the BJP over the past few days have failed. Even during the floods, people welcomed me with immense love.”