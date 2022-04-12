Assam Cabinet Nod To Rs 3,800 Crore Japanese Aid To Upgrade Health Infra

In a bid to upgrade the health infrastructure in the state, the Assam cabinet on Monday approved a Rs 3,800 crore project for the state which will be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The state government also decided to sanction the escalated cost of Rs 530.41 crore for construction of three medical colleges in the state.

According to a cabinet communique shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Twitter account, the Cabinet approved the Rs 3,800 crore ‘Assam Health System Strengthening Project’, funded by JICA.

The project will comprise super speciality wings in six existing medical colleges at Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Barpeta, Diphu and Lakhimpur.

The overall infrastructure in six district hospitals in Silchar, Udalguri, Hojai, Hailakandi, Darrang and Dima Hasao will also be upgraded as part of the project.

According to the cabinet communiqué, a ‘Swasthya Bhawan’ (administrative centre) for dedicated training-cum-monitoring and a hospital management information system will also be constructed with the Japanese funds.

The state cabinet also revised the construction cost of three medical colleges at Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Nagaon to Rs 1,722 crore from 1,191.59 crore, indicating a cost escalation of Rs 530.41 crore.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected Dacoit Injured In Police Firing