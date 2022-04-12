Assam: Suspected Dacoit Injured In Police Firing

A suspected dacoit was injured in a police firing incident that took place in Assam’s Nalbari on Monday.

As per sources, the alleged dacoit, identified as Dilbar Ali, tried to flee from police custody by stabbing a fellow policeman with a sharp knife.

With no other option at hand, the police had to open fire on him in a bid to stop him from escaping. A sub-inspector was also injured as he was stabbed by the dacoit.

Ali was involved in dacoity and truck hijacking, police said.

On Sunday, a suspected criminal was shot at by police after he tried to flee from police custody in Hojai district of Assam.

The accused, identified as Samsul Haque, was allegedly involved in many robberies.

