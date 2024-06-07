Assam Cabinet Reshuffle By Aug 15, Announces CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for a ministry reshuffle, aiming to introduce fresh faces ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
Speaking at a press conference, CM Sarma outlined his intention to rejuvenate the team and prepare for the upcoming polls.
He clarified that discussions with the central leadership haven't commenced yet due to the ongoing flood situation in the state.
"We will change our ministry and a new look will be given to it. We need to prepare the team for 2026 elections that will work with new energy," he said.
While confirming that no final decisions have been made, Sarma disclosed that the reshuffle is anticipated to occur by August 15. He mentioned the possibility of at least three new members joining the cabinet, with vacancies already existing due to Minister Parimal Suklabaidya's victory in the Lok Sabha polls.
Suklabaidya's success in the Silchar constituency leaves a ministerial position vacant, contributing to the impending reshuffle.
The chief minister hinted at potential changes in departmental assignments for existing ministers, indicating a comprehensive restructuring of the ministry.