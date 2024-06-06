Assam CM Warns of Ominous Polarisation Politics Following Election Results

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a sharp jab at Congress leader Rakibul Hussain and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday, accusing them of engaging in identical communal politics. Sarma remarked that the victory of the Congress party in Dhubri by 10 lakh votes has sparked concerns about the communal nature of politics in Assam.
Sarma pointed out that in Hindu polling booths, there was a clear split in votes between the BJP and Congress, indicating that communalism is not limited to any one party. However, he noted that in Muslim-majority areas, the BJP did not receive a single vote, suggesting a high level of polarization.
He further asserted, "The Congress now enjoys 100% support of the Muslim masses. Previously, we labeled Ajmal's AIUDF as a communal party, but now Congress has taken on that role. The votes of communal forces have shifted entirely to the Congress. There are no longer two communal parties in Assam, only one remains."
Sarma highlighted that in constituencies like Dhubri, Barpeta, and Nagaon, which have significant Muslim populations, independent candidates received hardly any votes, demonstrating the extent of communal polarization. He also mentioned that despite developmental initiatives like the Orunodoi scheme, Pradhan Mantri housing, and road construction, religion was the primary consideration for voters.
In Guwahati, Sarma noted that Congress candidate Mira Barthakur Goswami secured a total of 4 lakh votes, with a significant portion, ranging from 1.5 to 2 lakh votes, coming from a single constituency, Chamaria. "This newly formed constituency received an impressive total of 2 lakh votes, surpassing the count for any other party, including the BJP. Within the Chamaria constituency, there is a notable voting trend among a specific demographic, particularly the Muslim community, who predominantly supported a single political party," asserted CM Sarma.
Sarma concluded by expressing concern over the election's focus on religion rather than development, stating, "Such incidents have not happened in Assam before."