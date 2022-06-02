Assam Cabinet Reshuffle on June 9: CM Sarma

The Assam cabinet will witness a reshuffle on June 9. One minister from the hills districts will be inducted into the cabinet.

This was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. However, the chief minister did not reveal the name of any minister as of now.

Speaking to media persons, the chief minister Sarma said, “One MLA from the hills district will take oath as a cabinet minister in Assam on June 9 when the cabinet will undergo a reshuffle.”

It may be mentioned that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government completed one year in May 2022 without any cabinet reshuffle. Earlier, CM Sarma had said that the expansion of his Cabinet might occur somewhere around November 2022.

