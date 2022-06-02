BJP MP Writes to Amit Shah, Seeks Probe into Singer KK’s Death

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal Saumitra Khan has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday seeking a probe into the death of bollywood singer KK.

Khan has requested for an enquiry on permitting 7000 people inside the auditorium where the singer was performing instead of its capacity of 3000. He has also written for an enquiry on why the show was held when ACs were not functioning.

He also questioned the presence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the hospital where KK was admitted. He asked why BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari were stopped from coming inside the hospital.

Apart from this, Saumitra Khan also raised several questions about the conditions in the concert venue and the security deployed for the event. He questioned if there were any police forces deployed at the concert and whether concert organisers informed the police about the event.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on May 31 after a concert at Nazrul Mancha.

Earlier, eyewitnesses from the concert had said that the auditorium was jam-packed and the heat was too much to bear. KK reportedly asked the concert organisers at the venue to switch on the AC and he was seen sweating profusely on stage.

