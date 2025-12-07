Assam Cabinet Rolls Out Major Infra, Education Reforms | Deets Inside

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media after the conclusion of the State Cabinet meeting on Sunday, announcing a series of key decisions aimed at accelerating infrastructure development, education reform, and social justice across the state.

One of the most significant announcements was the government’s decision to establish a Greenfield Airport at the Doloo Tea Estate in Silchar. To facilitate the project, the Assam government has approved the allotment of 3,000 bighas of land to the Airports Authority of India. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Union Cabinet will grant formal approval for the project within a short time, marking a major step forward for connectivity and economic development in the Barak Valley.

In another landmark decision under Mission Basundhara, the Cabinet approved land allotments to 1,200 families, further strengthening the government’s commitment to providing land rights to the landless and resolving long-pending disputes.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the Assam Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025, aimed at transforming the state into a major logistics hub in the Northeast by strengthening storage infrastructure, streamlining supply chains, and attracting private investment.

Boosting technical education, the government has approved the construction of a new project at Assam Engineering College at an estimated cost of ₹243 crore. The project is expected to significantly upgrade the institution’s infrastructure and academic capabilities, reinforcing Assam’s position as a centre for technical excellence.

Addressing pending compensation issues, the Cabinet approved financial assistance to 884 families in Dima Hasao, who were awaiting payments for land acquired for the construction of a four-lane highway.

In a major boost to defence-linked education in the hills, the government sanctioned ₹335 crore for the construction of a new Sainik School in Karbi Anglong, aimed at nurturing future leaders for the armed forces while uplifting the region’s education ecosystem.

Perhaps the most culturally significant decision was the Cabinet’s approval to make Assam’s History and Geography compulsory subjects in the school curriculum for Classes VI, VII and VIII. The move is designed to strengthen students’ understanding of the state’s identity, heritage, and geography from an early age.