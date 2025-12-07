CM Sarma Accuses Congress of Politicising Zubeen Garg’s Death

Following the weekly cabinet meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a press conference where he not only announced key cabinet decisions but also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of indulging in “dirty politics” over the death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The Chief Minister stated that the Congress has attempted to politicise the late singer’s death for narrow political gains. “Congress is doing politics on Zubeen. While they are trying to exploit his name, I am working to preserve Zubeen’s legacy and ensure justice for him,” Sarma asserted.

Responding to a journalist’s question regarding the mysterious circumstances around Zubeen Garg’s death, Sarma pointed to what he described as selective silence by the media and opposition. “For the last three months, Siddharth and Shyamkanu have been sleeping on the ground. Nobody writes that. In jail, they don’t even have proper bedding, they don’t get enough food. Yet, some people continue to criticise us,” he remarked.

In an emotional revelation, the Chief Minister also explained why he chose not to watch Zubeen Garg’s final film. He said doctors had repeatedly advised the singer not to travel to the sea due to health risks, but the film was still shot in a coastal location. “Zubeen was used in the name of filmmaking. That is why I did not go to watch the movie all this while,” Sarma said, expressing his disapproval of the decisions taken by the film’s makers.

On the upcoming Post Malone concert scheduled for December 8, Sarma made it clear that no minister from the Assam government would attend the event. He confirmed that the state government has no direct role in organising the programme.