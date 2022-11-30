Assam CM Distribute 35,800 Scooters to Meritorious Students

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed as many as 35,800 scooters to meritorious higher secondary students of Kamrup and Kamrup (Metropolitan) districts.

At least 6,052 boys and 29,748 girls were distributed scooters for scoring 60%+ and 75%+ in the last HS examination conducted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

The scooters were provided under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award.

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma congratulated the students and said, “Today, distributed scooters to meritorious boys & girls of Kamrup & Kamrup (Metro) who scored 75%+ & 60%+ respectively in the last higher secondary examinations conducted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council under Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award. Best wishes to awardees.”