Assam Cabinet Approves Sericulture College in Titabor

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of Sericulture College in Jorhat district.

The cabinet meeting for the first time in the history of the state was held outside the state in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Tourism Minister Jayantamalla Baruah said that the cabinet approved Sericulture College in Titabor.

The cabinet further approved Rs 50 crores to the department of Tourism for the establishment of Jongal Balahu Heritage.

Moreover, Rs. 500 crores was sanctioned for additional 2,000 more Anganwadi centres.

For the establishment of Gauripur Junction in North Guwahati, Rs. 332 crores and 39 lakhs was approved.

New policies will be introduced for commercial afforestation.