Meghalaya Administration to Return Body of Forest Guard

The Meghalaya administration will return the body of forest guard who was killed in Assam-Meghalaya border firing incident in Mukhrow. This was informed by the administration on Wednesday.

The forest guard, identified as Vidyasingh Lekthe, was killed during the clash between Assam Police and Forest guards and the Meghalaya civilians.

The body of Vidyasingh will be handed over to West Karbi Anglong police in Khanduli.

Meanwhile, The Karbi Parishad's position on the disputed land is clear.

The council rejected the claim that the land belonged to Meghalaya.

Moreover, Assam cabinet has expressed regret over the Assam-Meghalaya issue.

The CBI will investigate the incident and Assam Police have been directed to prepare SOP.