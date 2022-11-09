Assam Cabinet Approves Installation of 58 Lakhs Smart Meters by APDCL

Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved installation of 58 lakhs smart meters by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Assam Cabinet made few other important decisions which included new system for the promotion of ACS-APS, training of battalions and formation of committees for the celebration of Lachit Divas and the program schedule.

As per the cabinet meeting, new arrangements will be made for training of battalions in the state in which 34 retired army officers will be recruited for the training.

The recruited officers will be of the rank of Major or Colonel, Lieutenant Colonel.

It also decided to promote ACS-APS according to the promotional system of IAS-IPS.