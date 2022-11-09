Mizoram: Drugs Worth Rs 20 Cr Seized By Assam Rifles In Joint Op

In a major drug haul, troopers of Assam Rifles and the Anti-Narcotics Department seized drugs worth around Rs 20 crores on Wednesday in Mizoram.

According to reports, the joint operation was conducted based on specific inputs of a possible drug smuggling bid.

Officials informed that around 70,000 methamphetamine tablets were seized along with 340 grams of heroin.

They further mentioned that the entire seizure was worth approximately Rs 20 crores in the international markets.

A Maruti car was intercepted and searched by the officials when they found the drugs concealed inside it, they added.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested on charges of smuggling drugs. One of them was the driving the car at the time they were intercepted.