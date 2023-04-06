Assam: Cabinet Sub-Committee to Review Inclusion of Rabha Hasong in Sixth Schedule

The issue of including the Rabha Hasong community in the Sixth Schedule has gained momentum recently.

Tribal Welfare Minister Dr. Ronoj Pegu has announced that a Cabinet sub-committee will submit its report on the matter within two months.

The announcement came after the issue was raised by Durga Das Boro during zero hour in the Assembly. Boro highlighted the long-standing demand of the Rabha Hasong community to be included in the Sixth Schedule, which would provide them with greater autonomy and self-governance.

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. It aims to promote the social, economic, and educational development of tribal communities while protecting their distinct culture and way of life.

The Rabha Hasong community, which is primarily concentrated in the western districts of Assam, has been demanding inclusion in the Sixth Schedule for several years. They have argued that it would enable them to protect their land, language, and culture while promoting their overall development.

The Cabinet sub-committee's report is expected to shed light on the feasibility of including the Rabha Hasong community in the Sixth Schedule and the potential benefits it could bring. This development has been welcomed by members of the community and is being closely monitored by stakeholders in the region.