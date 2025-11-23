Assam Cabinet Unveils Key Reforms and Welfare Measures- Know More Here

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, met at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Sunday evening and approved a series of key decisions aimed at improving education, land rights, labour welfare, and administrative reforms across the State. Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, Jayanta Malla Baruah, and Keshab Mahanta were present at the briefing.

Regulation of Private School Fees

The Cabinet approved the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will bring all private schools, including minority-run institutions, under Article 30(1) of the Constitution, within a transparent regulatory framework. The law mandates registration, fee fixation, and periodic renewal to ensure equitable and affordable education for all students.

Salary Revisions & Teacher Transfer Policy

Non-Teaching Staff: The Cabinet approved the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Non-Teaching Staff of Venture Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, providing a 6% annual salary enhancement for 3,093 provincialised non-teaching staff. The financial implication is estimated at Rs. 2.47 crore for secondary institutions and Rs. 0.89 crore for elementary schools.

Teacher Transfers: The Assam Elementary and Secondary Schools Teachers’ (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, reduces the mandatory service period for transfer eligibility in remote and border areas. Female teachers can apply after five years of service, and male teachers after seven years, replacing the previous 10-year requirement.

Provincialisation & Higher Education Boost

The Cabinet amended the Provincialisation of Education Act, allowing 15 colleges and several thousand schools to become provincialised, securing regular employment for teaching staff.

Approval was granted for the establishment of NERIM University as a private self-financing university to promote higher education and research in Assam.

Azim Premji University, Assam, was approved as a philanthropic, not-for-profit institution, expected to benefit 10,000 students.

Historic Land Rights for Tea Garden Workers

The Cabinet approved the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2025, ensuring secure land rights for tea garden worker families. Residential line land in tea estates will be resumed by the State and allotted to 3,33,486 families across 825 estates, covering 2,18,553 bighas. A 20-year restriction will apply before the transfer of land outside the tea community.

Autonomous Council for Karbi People

The Cabinet approved the creation of a Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council for Karbi residents living outside the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) area, based on recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sharma Committee.

Other Key Approvals

Allocation of 8 acres of land to Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jagiroad for a permanent campus on a 99-year lease.

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Policy, 2025, targeting three world-class aviation facilities in Assam with Rs. 1,500 crore investment and 1,000 skilled jobs by 2030.

Formation of a High Powered Investment Committee for projects exceeding Rs. 10,000 crore.

Introduction of the Assam Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2025 to strengthen fire safety and emergency services.

Placing the Mehta (Unofficial) Judicial Commission of Enquiry Report on 1983 Assam Election violence in the Assembly.

Introduction of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025, allowing traditional Buffalo fight (Moh Juj) during Magh Bihu, similar to Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the Congress, CM Sarma said, “The current Congress leadership lacks political maturity. They believe these reforms will benefit the BJP politically, but our focus is on development and transparency. History cannot be hidden; doing so is a crime.”

He added, “If earlier chief ministers failed to act, why should I repeat their mistake? My government is committed to delivering results.”

