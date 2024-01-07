Assam Declares Dry Day On Jan 22 | Check Other Key Cabinet Decisions

In view of the consecration of Ram Lalla and inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Assam on Sunday declared "dry day" on January 22. The decision was among a slew of major resolutions taken during the cabinet meeting held in Guwahati.
Here's a look at the major decisions taken during the Assam cabinet meeting today:
22 January 2024 declared "dry day" on account of the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.
Assam State Civilian Awards to be announced on Magh Bihu.
Hon'ble Governor to give away the awards in February this year.
Recommendation to be made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India to provide constitutional status to Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Mising Autonomous Council and Tiwa Autonomous Council.
The recommendation of greater constitutional status to be made so that these Councils can have enhanced financial powers for taking up developmental activities related to Scheduled Tribe population residing in the Council areas.
30% seats to be reserved for candidates belonging to Tea Tribes and Adivasi community on merit basis as a one-time consideration in the recruitment of contractual staff in the Programme Management Unit (PMU) to be set up under the Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare department.
To assist rural women entrepreneurs, approval to guidelines for Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan for promotion of members of self-help groups (SHGs) as rural women entrepreneurs to be implemented by Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) Society under P&RD Department.
Scheme to be implemented in phases
Phase I Eligible SHG members will be provided ₹10,000 as Entrepreneurship Fund to start at least one enterprise.
Phase II Loan of minimum ₹25,000 will be availed from banks by SHG members, with Govt to provide 50% or ₹12,500 as Capital Subsidy on return of loan.
Eligibility criteria for availing Entrepreneurship Fund
Have valid and active Aadhar-seeded savings bank account.
Not a defaulter of her SHG, federations, banks, etc.
General/OBC/MOBC SHG members having more than three children and SC/ST/Moran/Matak/Tea Garden community members having more than four children will not be eligible - members having two children shall be required to submit a declaration regarding restriction of number of children.
Members having girl child/children who are of school-going age should ensure that they are admitted in school.
For sustainable and efficient management of Amrit Sarovars, responsibilities for managing and maintaining Sarovars constructed under Mission Amrit Sarovars (Assam Model) to be assigned as under:
Educational institutions, religious institutions, tea gardens and Govt-registered cooperative societies for managing and maintaining Sarovars located on their lands.
Forest Department to automatically assume ownership of Sarovars constructed in forest areas. However, Forest Department advised to consider the community rights of forest dwellers and forest villagers as per Forest Rights Act.
For Sarovars on government lands, excluding institutional lands, assets will be under the ownership of Gaon Panchayats/equivalent local-level bodies of Autonomous Council in Sixth Schedule areas.
Ex-gratia compensation to be paid to next of kin (NoK) of polling personnel who died or sustained injuries while performing duty during Panchayat Election
Enhanced ex-gratia
10 lakh to Nok in case of death.
20 lakh to Nok if death occurs due to violent extremist acts such as road mine or bomb blast, armed attacks, etc.
5 lakh to officials who suffer permanent disability like loss of limb, eye sight, etc.
10 lakh to officials who suffer permanent disability like loss of limb, eye sight, etc, due to mishaps caused by extremist or unsocial elements.
₹50,000 to persons engaged in election duty who sustain non-grievous wounds from a firearm/any other weapon/bomb explosion/any other incident.
Approval to amendment of Rule 4 of the Assam Food Security Rules, 2022 as part of the Government's efforts to provide free rice to underprivileged households.
The proposed amendment will allow inclusion of State Govt muster roll employees, retired Grade IV employees of Central and State Governments and contractual employees with annual family income of less than 4 lakh under NFSA, 2013.
Administrative Approval for JICA-assisted Guwahati Sewerage Project (187 MLD) for introducing planned sewerage collection and treatment facilities in Guwahati.
The project will be implemented in phases and ₹1,460.37 crore allocated for implementation of Phase I.
Project components:
Sewage treatment plants: 3 | Silsako Beel - 65MLD, Borsola Beel - 62 MLD, Paschim Boragaon - 60 MLD.
Total length of sewerage network: 872 km + 1.191 km trenchless method.
Households to be covered: 1.10 lakh in South-Central Guwahati.
Faecal Sludge & Septage Treatment Plant: 1 (40 KLD).
To encourage higher studies among students from economically weaker backgrounds, approval to the following under Pragyan Bharati scheme:
Grant of subsidy on mess dues of hostel boarders in Govt/Provincialised Colleges and State Universities for UG/PG course in degree colleges and polytechnics.
Scheme for waiver of admission and tuition fees for students whose parental annual income is below ₹2 lakh taking admission in HS/Degree and MA/MSc/M Com courses in Govt/Provincialised Colleges, Govt Model Colleges, State Universities and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidalayas.
Scheme of Mobility Grant to PG girl students admitted in State Universities (excluding medical students).
154.90 crore also sanctioned under Pragyan Bharati Scheme.
MoU to be signed between Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Singapore Corporation Enterprise (SCE), an agency of the Government of Singapore for tapping into Singapore's expertise in urban planning, management, and development.