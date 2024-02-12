Assam Cabinet Unveils Mission Basundhara 3.0 and Vikas Yatra Plans

The Assam cabinet said on Monday that Mission Basundhara 2.0 will end on February 16, 2024, while Mission Basundhara 3.0 will begin.
Addressing the media, state cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah discussed the services in the following points:
· Digitalise settlement of land to non-individual judicial entities
· Ownership rights to urban tenants
· Settlement of Bhoodan/Gramdan land
· Conversion of grant land to periodic patta
· Settlement of lands acquired from religious institutions
· Map as a service to be started
· End-to-end digitalisation of annual patta
· Annual patta to PP conversion
The Pattas to be distributed ceremonially across the State on 23-29 February, the cabinet informed.
The cabinet has given its nod for the Vikas Yatra, which is scheduled from 1 March to 10, 2024 across the state. Under this initiative, foundation stones will be laid down for 964 projects and 1,812 projects will be inaugurated. The total project cost of all 2,776 projects is estimated to be over Rs 23,000 crore.
To transform rural road network of Assam, administrative approval was provided for 12 projects under Asom Mala 2.0 amounting to a total of Rs 1,510.98 crore.
Further, to assist State Government employees in obtaining affordable housing loans, concurrence was granted for the sanction and release of the budgeted amount of Rs 107.30 crore in fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 to meet the interest subvention for FY 2023-24 to be disbursed to State Government employees who obtained housing loans under the Apon Ghar - Subsidised Housing Loan scheme.
So far, 37,626 State Government employees have availed benefits, and approximately 5,222 crore disbursed through banks, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stated.