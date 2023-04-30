Assam: Cachar GP Secretary Arrested For Corruption A Day Before Retirement

According to the reports, the accused was taken into custody a day before his retirement on charges of corruption and embezzling government funds released for various developmental works by the Assam government’s Panchayat and Rural Development department and under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The accused was identified as Ratish Dhar, the Panchayat Secretary of Boali Chengjur Gram Panchayat of the Binnakandi Development Block in the Cachar district of Assam.