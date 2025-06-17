Assam: Cachar Imposes Night Curfew Along Indo-Bangla Border

The Cachar district administration has imposed strict prohibitory measures along the India-Bangladesh border. The directives, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), come in the wake of intelligence inputs indicating the possible movement of extremist elements seeking to disturb peace and law and order in the region.

According to an official notification issued by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, the order is aimed at thwarting infiltration, and preventing unauthorised transportation of commodities and cattle across the porous international border.

Night Curfew Along the Border

With immediate effect, movement of individuals has been prohibited between sunset and sunrise within a one-kilometre stretch along the international border in Cachar. This includes restrictions on movement along the Surma River and its elevated banks, which fall under Indian territory within the district.

Fishing Activities Heavily Regulated

Fishing activities on the Surma River will now require prior written permission. Local residents must obtain clearance from the designated leaseholder and approval from the circle officer of Katigorah. Copies of the approved permits must be submitted to both the district magistrate and the commandant of the 170th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), stationed at Dholcherra.

Ban on Movement of Essential Commodities at Night

In addition, the transport of key essential items—such as sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, kerosene, and salt—is now barred from dusk till dawn within a 5-kilometre belt of the border. Conditional exemptions may be granted, but only after strict scrutiny by the Katigorah circle officer in coordination with the district supply authorities. All permissions must be reported simultaneously to the district magistrate and the BSF for monitoring.

Exemptions and Duration

The order exempts on-duty personnel of the state and central governments. However, all civilians and transporters must comply fully, or face legal consequences under relevant security provisions.

Citing the need for urgent preventive action, the Cachar district administration has invoked this order ex parte, meaning it was enforced without prior notice to potentially affected parties due to the gravity of the situation.

The restrictions will remain in effect for a period of two months from the date of issue—June 18, 2025—unless modified or withdrawn earlier by the administration.