Manipur: Curfew Relaxed in Five Districts After Clashes Over Arrests

In a sign of improving conditions in Manipur, district administrations in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur have eased prohibitory orders that were in place following recent unrest.

Authorities have now allowed movement of people from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM, while restrictions will remain in force from 5:00 PM to 5:00 AM to maintain peace.

The decision comes after tensions flared in parts of Imphal on Sunday night, where locals staged protests demanding the release of Arambai Tenggol member Kanan Singh and four others arrested by the CBI. The arrests are linked to alleged involvement in the 2023 ethnic violence that shook the state.

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate of Imphal West, people can move freely during the day as long as their activities do not disturb law and order. However, gatherings of five or more people in public places remain banned. Carrying weapons, sticks, stones, or any explosive materials has also been strictly prohibited.

Officials clarified that essential services—including police, emergency workers, banks, and government agencies—are not affected by the restrictions.

On Sunday, district magistrates from the five affected districts issued fresh orders urging public cooperation to prevent further disturbances. The situation had turned volatile after visuals emerged of burning tyres and security personnel using tear gas to control protestors who blocked roads in parts of the city.

Security forces continue to patrol the streets to ensure peace is maintained in the region.

