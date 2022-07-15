Assam: Cachar Makes Wearing Masks Mandatory In Public

Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday made it mandatory to wear face masks in offices and public spaces in the district amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

An order issued by the deputy commissioner read, “In view of the increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in Cachar district in last one week, the district-specific COVID guidelines are hereby notified and are to be followed by all concerned - All the Officers or Officials within Cachar district are to wear a mandatory face mask in their respective offices or areas (Both Government & Private) while performing regular public services and Covid appropriate behaviour need to be maintained.”

“All the Doctors, Paramedical Staffs and other Staffs of Health Institutions/Hospitals (Both Government & Private) are to use compulsory face masks during service delivery (i.e. in OPD, Emergency, IPD, OT, Labor room, Laboratory. Waiting areas, Registration Counter, etc.). All people are to mandatory use face mask during attending any type of gathering,” the order added.