Case Against Arunachal BJP MLA For Alleged Rape

A case has been registered against a BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly raping a woman at his residence.

Lokam Tassar, BJP MLA from Koloriang Assembly Constituency, has been was booked under IPC Section 376(2)h following a complaint from a 24-year-old woman, who alleged that the legislator raped her on July 4 last at his private residence at 6 Kilo near Itanagar.

Itanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kamdam Sikom said that the investigation is underway to ascertain the truth behind the claim. “Medical examination of the alleged victim has been done. However, the result will take time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has vehemently condemned the alleged rape of the woman by the MLA.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the case, APSCW member-secretary Marbi Taipodioa Jini, in a statement issued on Thursday, said it is a very condemnable if the alleged crime by the lawmaker is proved true.

“However, the assumption would be too early without the proper and final investigation of police. As rape cases are grievous crime which effects both physical and mental state of the victims and their families as well as society as a whole. If the alleged crime is found to be true by the lawmaker then it is a very condemnable act of crime,” read the statement.