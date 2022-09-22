Assam: Cachar Man Brutally Thrashed On Suspicions Of Kidnapping

A man in Assam’s Cachar district was beaten up by a group of people on suspicions of being a child lifter, police informed on Wednesday.

According to reports, the mob brutally thrashed him and set his vehicle on fire after that had suspicions that he was a kidnapper.

Speaking on the incident, SP Numal Mahatta said, “Some people attacked a person and set fire to a vehicle. The person was seriously injured and police rescued him and rushed him to hospital. We have registered a case in connection with today's incident and we will take stern action against the culprits.”

The police further urged people to stay away from any such rumours.

“I request all the citizens of Cachar district that, don't believe any rumours. If they found any person who is spreading rumours or found any suspected person then inform the police immediately and we will take action. Don't take law in your hands,” he added.

Meanwhile, further investigation in the matter is underway.