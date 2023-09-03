Assam: Cachar Panchayat Secretary Arrested for Embezzling Govt Funds

In another incident of crackdown against corruption in Assam, the Panchayat Secretary of Cachar district was reportedly arrested on charges of embezzling government funds, reports said on Saturday.
The arrested Panchayat Secretary has been identified as Amitabh Nath, sources said.
According to information, Amitabh Nath was serving as the secretary of Bhagabazar gaon panchayat and Saptagram gaon panchayat. He was arrested by the Cachar Police based on a complaint filed by the Chief Executive Officer of Cachar District Council, Ranjit Kumar Laskar, reports stated.
Allegations were leveled against Nath of misappropriating government funds approximating to around 11 lakhs under 14th Finance Commission while he was serving as the Secretary of Tarapur Gaon Panchayat. He was also charged for anomalies in maintaining records.
After these allegations were leveled against Nath, the Cachar District Council had ordered for a thorough investigation at the departmental level. All allegations leveled against Nath were proved correct. Following this, an FIR was filed against the accused and he was arrested on Friday.