Assam: Panchayat Secretary Arrested On Corruption Charges

Amid massive crackdown against corruption by the Assam Police, another incident came to the fore where an ex-secretary of Pabho gaon panchayat in Naoboicha was arrested under corruption charges on Saturday.
The arrested person was identified as Alok Kumar Singh.
Accused Alok Kumar Singh is the present secretary of Chilakola gaon panchayat of Majuli.
As per reports, Bihpuria police arrested Singh from Garmur area of Majuli. He is now in the custody of Garmur police and further investigation on the matter is going on.
Earlier in the month of June this year, three panchayat employees were arrested in connection with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scam in Naoboicha Assembly Constituency in Bihpuria.
The arrestees were employed at Dikrong Gram Panchayat. They were identified as one secretary of the gram panchayat Anup Chetri, Gaon Panchayat Coordinator (GPC) Navakanta Doley and a ward member Hasim Phukan.