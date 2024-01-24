Assam: Cachar Police Arrests 2 For Possession Of Arms, Ammunition

Cachar Police in Assam on Wednesday apprehended two individuals and seized firearms and ammunition from their possession during a raid, officials informed.
According to a statement from Cachar Police, the raid was carried out at Katigorah, Chowrongi and Katirail areas based on credible intelligence of the individuals carrying illegal arms.
One of the apprehended miscreants were identified by the officials as Md Abdul Aziz alias Sanu, aged 34 years and a resident of Bihara village Part V under Kalain Police Station, while the other was identified as one Md Abdul Wahab, aged 23 years and a resident of Barunga village under Kalain Police Station.
Officials mentioned that both were apprehended from Chowrongi near an Indian Oil petrol depot on suspicions of posing danger to the immediate surroundings.
During a thorough search of the detained individuals, the police came across a 0.22 mm pistol along with one magazine and three live rounds of ammunition in their possession. Apart from the firearm and ammunition, the police also recovered suspected gold bisuit weighing 250 grams, a big screw driver and two keypad mobile handsets - a black Nokia and a white Samsung. All of the items were seized during the operation, said the police.
A case numbered 15/2024 under sections 25 (1) (a) of the Arms Act was registered against the duo who were arrested and were being forwarded to the court, the police officials added.
Further details are awaited.