Assam: 6 Notorious Decoits Held In Kaliabor, Firearms Seized

As many as six notorious dacoits were nabbed by Kaliabor Police in Assam's Nagaon on Thursday and some firearms were seized from their possession, officials informed.
According to officials, several country-made pistols along with some incriminating evidences were seized during the operation.
In addition to that, the police also seized a four-wheeler from the possession of the six decoits.
Officials revealed the identities of those held. They were Najimuddin, Abdul Latif, Gulzar Hussain, Shariful Islam, Rafiqul Islam and Abu Bakkar Siddique.
Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter and they are looking into the matter, assured the officials.