Nagaon

Assam: 6 Notorious Decoits Held In Kaliabor, Firearms Seized

In addition to that, the police also seized a four-wheeler from the possession of the six decoits.
As many as six notorious decoits were nabbed in Assam's Kaliabor
As many as six notorious decoits were nabbed in Assam's KaliaborREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

As many as six notorious dacoits were nabbed by Kaliabor Police in Assam's Nagaon on Thursday and some firearms were seized from their possession, officials informed.

According to officials, several country-made pistols along with some incriminating evidences were seized during the operation.

In addition to that, the police also seized a four-wheeler from the possession of the six decoits.

Officials revealed the identities of those held. They were Najimuddin, Abdul Latif, Gulzar Hussain, Shariful Islam, Rafiqul Islam and Abu Bakkar Siddique.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter and they are looking into the matter, assured the officials.

As many as six notorious decoits were nabbed in Assam's Kaliabor
Junmoni Rabha Death: 12-Member CBI Team Conducts Extensive Ops in Kaliabor
Nagaon police
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
nagaon>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/nagaon/assam-6-notorious-decoits-held-in-kaliabor-firearms-seized
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com