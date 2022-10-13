Assam: Cachar Police Seize 2,000 Contraband Cough Syrup Bottles

Cachar district police in Assam conducted an operation against contraband substances and arrested one person in connection with smuggling, officials informed on Thursday.

According to reports, the operation was conducted at Larsingpar near Borkhola in the Cachar district of the state.

Officials informed that during the raid, as many as 22 cartons containing 2,000 cough syrup bottles were seized.

Moreover, police also arrested one person in connection with the matter. The accused has been identified by the police as Nabendu Malakar.

He was involved in smuggling of illicit substances for a long time, officials further informed.

Meanwhile, an investigation in the matter has been initiated and police will further question the detained Malakar.