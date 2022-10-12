Amit Shah to Inaugurate "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" on Oct 13

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

At around 10:30 am, the Home Minister will visit Sant Shree Savaiyanath Samadhi Sthaan to pay obeisance in Zanzarka, Ahmedabad.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Zanzarka.

Later at around 1 pm, Shah will visit Unai Mata Temple to offer prayers in Unai, Navsari district and will launch the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" and "Adivasi Vikas Yatra" there.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda flagged off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Mehsana. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders were also present at the occasion.

Addressing a public rally on the occasion, Nadda said, "BJP is a pro-active, pro-responsible government and pro-responsive government. He said the BJP government understands the plight of the people. What did Congress do for years? Pitted brothers against each other, areas against each other and did not supply water where it was needed."