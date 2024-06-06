Assam: Cachar Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 8.5 Cr In Major Bust

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday congratulated Cachar Police for a huge drug bust worth an astonishing Rs 8.5 crore.
This comes after Cachar Police in Assam apprehended an individual in possession of a huge quantity of suspected heroin in an operation.
Officials informed that the anti-narcotic operation was carried out based on very specific intelligence inputs. During the bust, officials managed to nab the accused with as many as 139 soap cases.
Upon inspecting the cases closely the police came across the illicit substance which they suspect to be heroin. The entire seizure was weighed at around 1.7 kilograms, the officials mentioned.
Meanwhile, the seized narcotics are estimated to be worth Rs 8.5 crore in the international narcotics markets, added the police.
Their efforts in curbing the drug menace drew appreciation from the Chief Minister as Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated them on social media.
Taking to X, the Assam CM wrote, "DRUG BUST AT DHOLAIKHAL WORTH ₹8.5 CR! 139 soap cases with suspected heroin weighing about 1.700 kg were seized by the @cacharpolice today based on their strong intel network. Well done @assampolice."