Police Crackdown on Drugs in Cachar: Trafficker Nabbed in Dramatic Operation

In a continued effort to combat the drug trade plaguing Cachar, the local police have intensified their crackdown, culminating in a dramatic operation at Channighat village under the Dholai constituency. Acting on intelligence gathered from undisclosed sources, Cachar police launched an anti-drug drive along the national highway connecting Aizawl in Silchar, yielding significant results this evening.
The operation unfolded as police intercepted three suspected traffickers traveling in a private vehicle and a scooty, allegedly in the act of drug distribution. Upon realizing they were under surveillance, the traffickers attempted to evade capture, prompting a high-speed chase. In the ensuing pursuit, police resorted to firing two rounds to apprehend the suspects.
While no casualties were reported from the police action, two of the traffickers managed to evade arrest, leaving one, identified as Tamizur Rahman, in police custody.
During a search of the vehicles, authorities discovered approximately 750 grams of heroin concealed within 55 soap boxes, highlighting the extent of the illicit drug trade infiltrating the region.