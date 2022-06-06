Assam: Campaigning for KAAC Elections Concludes

Campaigning for the upcoming Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections in Assam comes to an end today.

Polling for 26 seats of the KAAC will be held across 906 polling stations on June 8. A total of 7,3,298 voters are eligible to cast their votes.

All political parties have intensified their poll campaigns across each constituency of the hill district.

Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also seen campaigning for the candidates who are contesting in the elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika was also seen campaigning for the upcoming polls. On Sunday, CM Sarma participated in four election rallies in Karbi Anglong. He also exuded confidence that the BJP will smoothly win in the elections.

