Security of Salman Khan and Father Salim Khan Upgraded

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s security was upgraded on Monday by the Maharashtra Home Minister after he and his father-screenwriter Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter a day earlier.

Mumbai Police on Sunday filed an FIR against unknown persons after the letter first came to light.

News agency ANI in a tweet today said, “Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5,”

On Sunday, Mumbai Police had told the agency that a probe was underway after the discovery of the letter.

A police officer who is connected to the case said while quoted by Times of India, "Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench.”

Salim's security staff found the chit and gave it to him. "Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala)," the chit read as per the report. Police are also checking the CCTV footage in the Bandstand area. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab last month.

Salman, who had travelled to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2022, returned to Mumbai on Sunday itself. Salman, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul were the hosts of the event held on Saturday. The actor had also attended

The actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 3 over the last few months. The Maneesh Sharma film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. A direct sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film reportedly connects to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and features a cameo from Shah Rukh as well. The film is set to release on April 21, 2023.