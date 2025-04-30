Assam: Campaigns Heat Up in Mahmora as Panchayat Election Approaches

Today marks the final day of voting for the first phase of the Panchayat elections, with political campaigns intensifying across various parties. The elections for the Panchayat will take place on May 2 in Upper Assam, including the Dibrugarh district, and preparations are well underway.

In the Mahmora constituency, election campaigns are in full swing, with candidates tirelessly reaching out to voters door-to-door. The Charaideo Zila Parishad seat has become a significant battleground, presenting a tough challenge for the ruling alliance.

The BJP and AGP have nominated Madhurjyoti Handique for the Zila Parishad seat, while the Congress has fielded Nripen Konwar. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has chosen Rajib Rajkonwar, and Dilip Mohan is contesting as an independent candidate.

In this election, three candidates from the three Panchayats in the constituency are in a fierce contest, with each candidate ramping up their campaigns. However, candidates from the ruling party and Congress have struggled to connect with the general public, as their efforts to engage voters through campaigns have not been as effective.

Rajib Rajkonwar, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), who began his political journey as the Secretary of the Asom Yuva Chatra Parishad (Charaideo Unit), has been hosting house-to-house meetings and rallies to appeal to voters, particularly in the Bhatar region.

Meanwhile, the BJP has organized a large rally to rally support and capture the attention of voters. The fierce competition in this district has set the stage for a closely watched Panchayat election.

